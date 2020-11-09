(CBS4) – All Stage 3 fire restrictions in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests will be lifted at 6 a.m. on Nov. 10. However, some areas that were burned by wildfires in Grand, Boulder and Larimer counties will remain closed.
The U.S. Forest Service says burned trees can fall unexpectedly and hot spots are still burning.
“With an expected rainfall equivalency of half-an-inch, this event could be the season-ending event fire managers have been awaiting,” said the USFS.
With that said, the threat of a fire start remains, which means Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place. Open flames are not allowed, including charcoal grills, wood stoves and fire pits.
Recreational shooting is not allowed in Boulder, Gilpin and Clear Creek counties, however hunting with a license is allowed.
“We understand that it’s cold out there, and folks who are camping and hunting at this time of year really want to have a warming fire,” Williams said. “But the potential for a new fire start hasn’t gone away, and we really need folks to honor these strict fire restrictions.”