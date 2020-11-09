DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is responding to news about a new COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer says it has a vaccine that is 90% effective and will ask the FDA for emergency approval to get it out to the public by the end of the year.

Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said the state could see 100,000 or 200,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, but it’s possible some Coloradans wouldn’t have access to it until early spring of 2021.

Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer for CDPHE, is hopeful about a new COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today is probably one of the more exciting days since the pandemic began. We’ve got our first insight into how effective the new Pfizer vaccine might be,” said France. “We’ve identified 10 different sites where we would store the vaccine, and we have another five smaller locations that will also be used. We’re preparing to have those sites ready.”

France says it’s unclear exactly when the doses will arrive in Colorado, but almost 200 healthcare providers have already signed up to distribute them once they do.

“Our first, and highest group, is going to be healthcare workers that work in the hospital setting,” he said. “From there it goes to our first responders, the firefighters, the ambulance drivers, they all need to be protected as well.”

CDPHE says next group on the list would be nursing home staff, nursing home residents and people at higher risk of getting COVID-19. While a timeline for vaccine distribution isn’t set in stone, France says people in the community could get one by March.

“I’m hopeful that by next spring, lots of us will have been vaccinated, and will be able to return to a more normal life,” he continued.

LINK: CDPHE’s Vaccine Distribution Plan