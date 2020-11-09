GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – As COVID-19 continues to spread across our state, with no signs of slowing, Gov. Jared Polis is asking Coloradans to push through, wear a mask and cancel plans with people outside of their homes to help stop the spread. The push comes as cases continue to soar.

On Monday the state reported 3,301 cases. While the positivity rate is much lower than it was in April, thanks to increased testing, it has reached more than 11%. Far beyond the CDC’s recommendation of below 5%.

In response, the state continues to ramp up testing, launching a new kiosk testing site on the University of Northern Colorado campus, and wherever demand may call for more.

“It’s a free test, and you should be aware so you don’t get anybody else infected if you do have it,” Rito Vasquez said.

Monday was the first day for the site, and Vasquez and his family were among the first to get testing done. It starts with a cough.

“They just went all over your mouth, cheeks and tongue and really covered everything,” Hector Vasquez said.

Miranda Gottlieb is the VP of marketing for Curative, the company behind the kiosk.

“Our test is called oral fluid, so it’s both saliva and fluid from the upper and lower respiratory track. So that cough actually provides a good data point,” she said.

The company has now partnered with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to help make testing more accessible across the state

“We have two staffers inside the booth in a sealed and safe environment for our staff and an open air environment for our patients, and we try digitize everything, SMS results, and get people in and out. So testing is easy and simple to do,” she said.

She says the sites are safe, and the PCR test they offer is one of the most accurate. Results are quick and the do-it-yourself swab is less intimidating for patients.

Outside of some issues getting registered, Vasquez and his family were happy with the process.

“It wasn’t too bad it was easy,” he said.

The UNC kiosk is located at Nottingham Field and will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, starting on Nov. 9. The state plans to add more kiosks based on demand in communities.

Students, staff and the community are invited to use the kiosk at UNC. Walk-ups are welcome and Coloradans can sign up ahead of time online.

In addition to the kiosks, there are more than 50 free community testing sites across the state. A list of locations is available.

Health officials encourage Coloradans to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms, which include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.