EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Black Forest, in El Paso County, recalls a deadly crash involving a stolen bus. The woman and her family were on their way to Denver International Airport for a funeral.

The bus crashed with two vehicles on Nov. 5 on Highway 83. Colorado State Patrol says the bus was stolen out of Aurora by a 20-year-old man.

A 42-year-old woman, Kizzy Aquirre, and a 66-year-old man, Sergio Sanchez died in the crash, the Gazette reported. Four other people were hurt, including the 20-year-old suspect, identified as Daihauonzadre Brooks-Jones.

Aracely Gonzalez remains hospitalized with her mother.

“She’s not doing well. They say she will never be the same again. We were just trying to go support our family. We were trying to support them and their loss and somebody decided to take two lives that day and be irresponsible, and now my family has changed forever,” said Gonzalez.

The Aurora Police Department found the bus shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver took off and police did not initiate a pursuit due to safety reasons.

About 20 minutes later, officers with the Parker Police Department located the stolen bus. Officials say they did not try to stop the bus but say the suspect saw them and drove off. They say he drove through some private property and hit an unoccupied vehicle.

Investigators believe alcohol, drugs and excessive speed were all factors in the crash.