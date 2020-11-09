DENVER (CBS4) – A woman was arrested at Denver International Airport last weekend after police in Utah say she kidnapped a 4-month-old child. The woman, 31-year-old Emily Marissa Luciano, was babysitting the child and two older siblings in Cedar City, Utah.
Police there say the children’s mother allowed them to stay with Luciano overnight, but expected them home the next morning.
Luciano reportedly gave the mother excuses, delaying the children’s return. Police received a call from the mother at 10 p.m. on Nov. 6. saying her children had not been returned.
Police say the suspect dropped off the two older children, ages 5 and 1, with an undisclosed third party. The suspect then took the baby with her and flew to Denver, police say.
“Investigating officers were able to communicate through text message and telephone conversation with Mrs. Luciano; however, she consistently provided deceitful and inconsistent statements to officers and was not cooperative with the investigation,” Cedar City police stated.
An Amber alert was issued, and Luciano was caught at DIA. The baby was safe and unharmed.
Luciano is now in FBI custody.