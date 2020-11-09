A Jefferson County Jury Found A Man Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Five WomanDarrell Wall was found guilty of sexually assaulting five woman in 2019.

26 minutes ago

El Paso County Has Started A New Campaign Called #SmallActs To Help Stop The Spread Of COVIDThe campaigns hope is to help stop the spread of coronavirus as numbers continue to rise.

38 minutes ago

43 minutes ago

Chicago Woman Arrested In Colorado, Linked To Slayings Of CoupleA suburban Chicago woman has been arrested in Colorado in connection with the slayings of a couple she reportedly lived with. The McHenry County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as Leonard J. Gilard Jr., 73, and Noreen S. Gilard, 69, both of Algonquin.

43 minutes ago

Adams 12 Five Star Will Transition To Remote Learning Starting November 16thAdams 12 Five Star students will transition completely to remote learning starting Monday. The change comes after cases of COVID-19 surge in Colorado and specifically, Adams County.

44 minutes ago

Court Declares Mistrial In Mark Redwine ProceedingsA mistrial was declared on Monday in Durango in the trial for Mark Redwine, the man accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in southwest Colorado in 2012. The mistrial was declared because of alleged issues with the attorney who represents him. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago