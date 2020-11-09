DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin kicked off the 20/21 season on Monday with a soft launch. Officials said they kept opening day quiet this year to avoid large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ski resort opened at 2 p.m. on Monday with new protocols for the health and safety of guests. Due to capacity restrictions, guests are encouraged to visit the resort on a weekday or in the afternoon on weekends.
Officials said the combination of snowmaking and natural snow allowed the resort to open High Noon, an intermediate run. Most dining options will also open starting Tuesday.
A-Basin will stay open 7 days a week. Tickets are only available online with sales limits each day to help with capacity restrictions.
Ikon Pass holders need to make reservations to visit Arapahoe Basin online, but Mountain Collective and A-Basin passholders do not.
The Black Mountain Express Lift will run Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturdays – Sundays from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Officials said they hope to open the terrain park soon.
Guests must wear a face covering unless they are skiing, riding or eating. Rentals are not yet available and lessons will not be available for several weeks.
Access to the indoors is limited to bathrooms or purchasing food. Guests will not have access to lockers or on-site gear storage. Officials said parking lot shuttles will not run this season.
For more information about the 20/21 winter season at Arapahoe Basin, visit their website.