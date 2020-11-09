ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams 12 Five Star students will transition completely to remote learning starting Monday. The change comes after cases of COVID-19 surge in Colorado and specifically, Adams County.
Superintendent Chris Gdowski announced the change in a letter to the district community on Monday.
The shift to remote learning will last through at least the end of the Fall semester on December 17th.
Support for students with special needs, advanced academic needs, and support for English learners will also transition to a remote status. It will, however, be reevaluated Thanksgiving week, and an update on a possible return to in-person services will be shared with parents the week of November 30th.
Families will be asked their preference of in-person versus remote learning for the second semester following the November 18th board meeting. They will be asked to make final choices by the conclusion of Thanksgiving break.
Adams County currently sits at a 13.7% positivity rate.