DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front moved through Colorado early Sunday and brought colder air along with wind gusts topping 50 mph at times. Overnight we even saw a few light rain showers between 3 and 4 a.m. along the Front Range.

High temperatures today will run about 10-15 degrees colder in Denver as compared to Saturday. The coldest weather will be in the mountains and on the western slope. The far eastern plains will be warmest but those highs will happen early in the day, before the cold front moves through.

A second surge of cold and snow will move into the state Sunday night with several inches of snow likely in the mountains, especially along and west of the Continental Divide and in the San Juan Mountains.

During the day on Monday a second surge of cold air is expected to move into the Front Range. That front may help kick up a brief window of snowfall during the mid to late afternoon and early evening. Accumulation would be minor but the timing could have an impact on the Monday evening commute. Be sure to watch Dave Aguilera Sunday evening and Ashton Altieri on Monday morning for updates to this forecast.

The week ahead will remain cool and somewhat unsettled with occasional chances for snow in the mountains. Temperatures in Denver will run at or below normal for this time of year.