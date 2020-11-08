CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans decorated their vehicles in a so-called Victory Lap car parade on Sunday. Organizers led cars from South High School to Manual High School.

(credit: CBS)

The parade was meant to celebrate projections of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 presidential election.

(credit: CBS)

“I came out because we just want to show people that equality will always win, love will always win. hope will always win and this is how you celebrate a presidency. this is how you celebrate a presidential candidate, this is how you celebrate the vice president, we made history – our generation is slowly rewriting history and we will continue to rewrite history,” said Hannah Dixon.

Parade goers gathered in a parking lot to continue their celebrations. Some were seen dancing and running around.

Danielle Chavira

  1. Kim says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Dementia Wins! Without a real plan, who will support this society? The mouse does not know why the cheese is free!

