DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans decorated their vehicles in a so-called Victory Lap car parade on Sunday. Organizers led cars from South High School to Manual High School.
The parade was meant to celebrate projections of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 presidential election.
“I came out because we just want to show people that equality will always win, love will always win. hope will always win and this is how you celebrate a presidency. this is how you celebrate a presidential candidate, this is how you celebrate the vice president, we made history – our generation is slowly rewriting history and we will continue to rewrite history,” said Hannah Dixon.
Parade goers gathered in a parking lot to continue their celebrations. Some were seen dancing and running around.
