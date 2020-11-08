DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s high country enjoyed some much needed snow Saturday and it was locally heavy at times. CDOT had to issue chain and traction laws during the early morning hours on Sunday for heavily traveled corridors including parts of Interstate 70.
The cold and snow is thanks to a large trough of low pressure that is parked over the western United States. It will keep things cool and unsettled for most of the week ahead.
Most of the day on Sunday will be good for mountain travel if you need to go somewhere, but conditions will decline Sunday night and early Monday as snow returns and becomes widespread. Wind gusts to 40 mph may create areas of blowing snow on the higher and more exposed passes. It should snow for most of the day on Monday before tapering off to scattered snow showers and areas of flurries by Tuesday.
The highest totals will be in the San Juan Mountains but several inches will be possible for places such as Aspen and Crested Butte. Lighter totals are expected for locations north of Interstate 70. Be sure to watch Dave Aguilera Sunday evening and Ashton Altieri on Monday morning for updates to this forecast.