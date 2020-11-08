(CBS4) — Police from two metro area departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Cody Giron, the man they believe has robbed three banks since late October and tried to hold up another.

The FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force teamed up with Denver and Aurora detectives in naming Giron as their suspect.

A $2,000 reward for information is being offered, as well as anonymity to the persons providing it.

Investigators say Giron held up the Chase Bank at 1627 S. Havana Street in Aurora on Oct. 26th and followed that with another Chase Bank four days later, this time in Denver at 2310 East Colfax Avenue.

He allegedly tried another Chase Bank in Denver, at 747 S. Colorado Boulevard, on Nov. 5th. Police stated he wasn’t successful but didn’t provide details.

A day later, the TCF Bank at 1710 S. Havana Street in Aurora was robbed. This bank is located a block away from the first of the four banks and police blame Giron for this heist, too.

According to investigators, Giron is a white male, approximately 5’08” in height with a medium build. In each of the robberies he was seen wearing a black, hooded jacket. He’s been observed wearing an orange Denver Broncos baseball hat, a black and white patterned face mask, and a blue and orange Colorado hat.

Giron’s criminal history includes a total of three theft-related felonies in Adams, Weld and Denver counties, per online records. He has served time in local jails in two of the cases and most recently a prison term in the Colorado Department of Corrections in the other.

Anyone with information about Giron is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters must call the tip line to be eligible for the award and still remain anonymous.