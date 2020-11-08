Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a road rage incident on Sunday afternoon left one person shot. Police say a driver of an Audi shot a moped rider at around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street.
APD says the driver of a white Audi shot the moped rider in the leg. The injury is not life threatening. The suspect then drove away heading east.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (720) 913-7867.
No other information was released.
Hope the criminal can be found and prosecuted. Does Aurora not have street cameras?
Try to see and memorize the license plate.
Example: ABC 2035
Say aloud: “Always Buy Colorado twenty thirtyfive” and repeat it many times.
Such will help you remember it while in shock abouthe incident.
Use your cellphone video to record audio. For quick access we placed the video icon on the Home Screen.
Real gun or pellet gun? Calibre?