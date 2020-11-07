DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — High winds broke loose a transmission line which in turn produced sparks that ignited a small but fast-moving brush fire south of the Denver metro area Saturday morning.
Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue and the Franktown Fire Department had the fire subdued by 11am after 90 minutes of work. The blaze occurred in open space south of Ridgegate Parkway and east of Interstate 25. No structures were ever threatened.
The fire ran quickly north in grasses and brush while pushed by wind from the south, but was contained to the size of a couple football fields, according to South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson Connor Wist.
RIDGEGATE UPDATE: The head of the fire has been slowed, burning in light mixed fuels. No structures have been threatened, but power lines are above the burned area. Approximate size of the fire is in between 1 and 2 football fields. No injuries. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/fjKKFH7ncc
Wist told CBS4 that reports of gunshots at the beginning of the incident were being investigated, but could be attributed to the snapping of the power lines or actual gunfire from a nearby shooting range.
Video from Copter4 showed the fire’s point of origin at the base of transmission line towers. The lines belong to Xcel, which confirmed the line break and the sparking as the fire’s cause, Wist stated.
Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for most of the day to put out hot spots.
Even stronger winds were expected to arrive Saturday night.