'We Need To Be Patient': Former Gov. Bill Owens Urges Calm During Final Ballot Counts“What we need to do is let the process work out and count all the ballots and then let’s have ourselves either a re-elected president or a new president.”

4 hours ago

Denver Celebrates After Joe Biden Projected To Win PresidencyThe news of Joe Biden being projected to win the 46th President of the United States sent Coloradans to the streets Saturday morning.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Strong Cold Front Arrives TonightMeteorologist Chris Spears tells us what to expect as our weather changes this weekend.

8 hours ago

Highway 6 Closed Reopens Following Rescue After Base Jumper CrashUS Highway 6 was closed between Golden and Highway 119 for several hours Friday night after a base jumper crashed in the area.

17 hours ago

Mark Redwine's Murder Trial On Hold As Judge Waits For COVID-19 Test ResultsThere is another delay in the trial of Mark Redwine, the man accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in southwest Colorado in 2012.

17 hours ago