DENVER (CBS4) – How much money has the pandemic cost the NFL without its full compliment of fans in the stands? Billions of dollars according to a recent study.
Team Marketing Report, a Chicago-based sports business intelligence firm, released the 2020 Fan Cost Index. It concluded the NFL is looking at a potential loss of $2.7 billion this season.
Using the ticket sale price for all 32 teams entering the season, the Fan Cost Index study estimated the cost to attend one game is $553. The figure includes “four adult non-premium tickets, single-car parking, four hot dogs and two adult-sized adjustable hats.”
The highest estimated average was the Las Vegas Raiders at $783.36 and the Denver Broncos came in 18th on the list at $535.81. The NFL average is $553.53.
According to Bleacher Report and Statista, the league’s 32 teams earned 15.02% of their total revenue from gate receipts in 2019.
Only 17 teams allow a limited number of fans in the stands. The Broncos will allow 5,700 fans to attend games at Empower Field at Mile High.