President Trump Supporters Contest Election Projections In Colorado SpringsHundreds of supporters for President Donald Trump gathered and demonstrated in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Colorado Lawmaker Relishes In History Made By Vice President-Elect Kamala HarrisColorado Rep. Leslie Herod shares her unique perspective on Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' history journey.

1 hour ago

Colorado Leaders Share Well Wishes, Disapproval Of Biden & Harris Election ProjectionsPraise and rebuttal came from various Colorado state leaders after CBS News projected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will win the 2020 presidential election.

1 hour ago

Denver Celebrates After Joe Biden Projected To Win U.S. PresidencyThe news of Joe Biden being projected to be the 46th President of the United States sent Coloradans to the streets Saturday morning.

1 hour ago

'We Need To Be Patient': Former Gov. Bill Owens Urges Calm During Final Ballot Counts“What we need to do is let the process work out and count all the ballots and then let’s have ourselves either a re-elected president or a new president.”

7 hours ago

Denver Celebrates After Joe Biden Projected To Win PresidencyThe news of Joe Biden being projected to win the 46th President of the United States sent Coloradans to the streets Saturday morning.

8 hours ago