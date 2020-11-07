DENVER (CBS4) – The news of Joe Biden being projected to be the 46th President of the United States sent Coloradans to the streets Saturday morning. Many honked their horns, banged pots and pans and shouted in their neighborhood.

Howling, banging pots, honking horns – my neighborhood is noisy with joy 🥳🎉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iBJYSHVBAF — Kelly Werthmann (@KellyCBS4) November 7, 2020

CBS News projects Biden will win Pennsylvania, putting him over the top as votes continued to be counted four days after Election Day. Biden’s victory improved on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 performance among men, independents and new, young voters, exit polling showed, while Mr. Trump improved among non-White voters and his Republican base.

Supporters in Colorado gathered, many seemingly spaced apart, on the front steps and lawn of the State Capitol building.

no joke there's howling and cheering in my neighborhood in Denver right now. 9:30AM — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) November 7, 2020

One woman shared her delight with CBS4’s Michael Abeyta.

“Some of my friends are crying right now. Look at all of this! Oh my God!” said the woman named Kim.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement of congratulations for the president-elect.

“What makes America extraordinary is that our elections are safe and secure and that the results reflect the will of the people. Every legitimate vote is counted and a winner is declared and we all respect the process. In 2020, Coloradans showed the world that our election system is safe, reliable and our democracy functions at its best when we break down barriers to ensure more people vote. A new dawn is rising in America. Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Harris on a historic victory in Colorado and across the country and on focusing on what unites us all as Americans. I am excited to work with the Biden-Harris administration to continue building a Colorado for all, and a United States of America for all.

The President-Elect, Joe Biden, shared his thanks on social media:

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a Cabela’s store in Lone Tree as the news broke.

They displayed their flags, including American and Trump, as they traveled down Interstate 25.

At around noon on Saturday, Trump supporters moved to the State Capitol, some holding signs that read, “Count legal votes” and “Stop the steal.”