By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – Hundreds of supporters for President Donald Trump gathered and demonstrated in Colorado Springs on Saturday. The protest came as several news organizations projected Joe Biden as the winner in the 2020 presidential elections.

(credit: CBS)

At one point, Trump supporters met with Biden supporters on Nevada Street.

“I came here to protect the Constitution, actually,” one Trump supporter said.

“The reason why I am out here is to support my country and my president. I think it is bull crap that they rigged the election to make it easier for Biden,” another Trump supporter said.

(credit: CBS)

Contrary to the claims of Trump supporters, there has been no evidence of any serious vote fraud.

President Trump has not conceded the race.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)  

Danielle Chavira

Comments (2)
  1. Cartman says:
    November 7, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    JFC what a bunch of dolts.

    Reply
  2. Ernest says:
    November 7, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Trumplicans are in the first of the five stages of grief – denial. Tomorrow they will go thru anger, then bargaining (we’re not gonna bargain), depression, and finally acceptance….we hope.

    Reply

