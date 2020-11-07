COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – Hundreds of supporters for President Donald Trump gathered and demonstrated in Colorado Springs on Saturday. The protest came as several news organizations projected Joe Biden as the winner in the 2020 presidential elections.
At one point, Trump supporters met with Biden supporters on Nevada Street.
Here's the reason Nevada was blocked for a few minutes earlier. Trump supporters ran across the street to greet counter protesters. @KKTV11News #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Jw7daw8M1P
— Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) November 7, 2020
“I came here to protect the Constitution, actually,” one Trump supporter said.
“The reason why I am out here is to support my country and my president. I think it is bull crap that they rigged the election to make it easier for Biden,” another Trump supporter said.
Contrary to the claims of Trump supporters, there has been no evidence of any serious vote fraud.
President Trump has not conceded the race.
