DENVER (CBS4)- Praise and rebuttal came from various Colorado state leaders after CBS News projected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will win the 2020 presidential election. Gov. Jared Polis was among the first to share his congratulations.

“A new dawn is rising in America. Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Harris on a historic victory in Colorado and across the country and on focusing on what unites us all as Americans. I am excited to work with the Biden-Harris administration to continue building a Colorado for all, and a United States of America for all.”

Senior Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) stated he looks forward to working with Biden and Harris.

More citizens voted in this election than ever before. The election was hard fought and fairly won. With your victory comes the promise that, as a country, we can set aside years of partisan acrimony and get to the hard work of making equality and prosperity our shared purpose. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 7, 2020

Sen.-elect John Hickenlooper, who just unseated incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, echoed his Democratic colleague.

“Congratulations to my good friends @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. It’s been a long, tough road—but we are going to rebuild from this crisis and restore the soul of this great nation.

Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert pushed back on the results. Boebert won the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Late on Election night, she told news reporters she will be the first mother to ever to represent the district in Congress.

The American people will have the final word, not the media. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 7, 2020

Rep. Diana DeGette, who just won re-election, acknowledged the history made on Saturday as Vice President-Elect Harris will be the first female vice president and first Black woman and the first Indian-American woman to hold the office.

Congratulations to PRESIDENT-ELECT @JoeBiden! And to the first woman to ever become VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT of the United States, @KamalaHarris! Today, we made history.



Tomorrow, we get to work. — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) November 7, 2020

President Donald Trump was golfing at the time of the projections. He has not conceded the race and is not expected to address journalists on Saturday.