DENVER (CBS4) — Denver and Aurora police are searching for the man who robbed two Chase Bank branches last week.
The man, who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, an orange Broncos hat and a face mask, walked into the Chase Bank at 2310 E. Colfax Ave. a little before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
It is believed to be the same person who robbed the Chase Bank located at 1627 S. Havana St. in Aurora on Monday, Oct. 26.
The suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-9 tall, with a thin-to-medium build. He is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
Please call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 if you recognize the person pictured above. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day – 7 days a week.