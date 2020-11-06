DENVER (CBS4) – The Sand Creek Regional Greenway is a 14-mile paved trail that connects the High Line Canal in Aurora and the South Platte River Greenway in Commerce City. The trail runs through northern Denver, and the area that used to be the old Stapleton Airport. Now one of the old runway tunnels is going to be the home of a new mural.

“There’s been talk for several years for a mural down here because it’s an obvious place for one,” said Beth Nobles, Executive Director of the Sand Creek Regional Greenway Partnership.

The mural is the signature project for the Partnership’s 20th anniversary as a non-profit. It’s 15-feet tall, and 275-feet long, and depicts the wildlife that inhabits the greenway.

“It’s a mix of animals, birds, plants, trees, kind of made in a collage style,” said Yulia Avgustinovich, the mural artist.

Avgustinovich is a local artist, and she’s getting some help from greenway volunteers.

“I like to mix color, realistic imagery, with black and white, more sketch-like design. I think it also adds to the composition, makes it more rich and diverse,” Avgustinovich explained.

“It is going to be an informal education space. We’ve already seen families come by and say, ‘What’s that, Dad?’ ‘What’s that, Mom?’ So it generates a lot of conversation,” Nobles told CBS4.

The conversation is about a vast and varied natural habitat that exists well within our city limits.

LINK: Sand Creek Regional Greenway Partnership

Sand Creek Regional Greenway Partnership lost some funding for the mural project because of COVID-19. Now they’re going to have to foot the bill for any damage/vandalism that happens to it, so they’re raising money for that.