ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Phillip Lindsay is not getting the respect he deserves in the eyes of one former NFL tailback. Maurice Jones-Drew played nine seasons in the NFL and he now works as an analyst for the NFL Network.

In his weekly column on NFL.com he highlighted Lindsay’s 55-yard touchdown run against the Chargers and wondered why he wasn’t getting the ball more.

“Although Lindsay’s a smaller back at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds — likely a big reason why he was overlooked as a prospect — he’s extremely explosive and has good vision. He’s able to find creases and take it the distance,” Jones-Drew said.

Lindsay has rushed for 287 yards and one touchdown this season. Despite leading all running backs in the NFL with 6.4 yards per carry, he’s only played in 22 percent of the Broncos offensive snaps. Jones-Drew believes his size is one main reason why he’s not used more out the Broncos backfield.

“People seem to expect Lindsay to flash here and there before fading with the seasons. He’s done anything but in his two-plus years in the league, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing performances and a career average of 5.1 yards per carry.”

Out of the 21 running backs selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, Lindsay has been outrushed by only New York Giants tailback Saquon Barkley and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. In the same draft the Broncos drafted two running backs including Royce Freeman who was surpassed by Lindsay on the depth chart.

Lindsay is currently behind Melvin Gordon in the starting lineup but he isn’t concerned by how many carries he gets, rather, he wants to make the most of the opportunities he gets on the field.

“I don’t have control over the carries I get. I don’t have control over the play calling. So, why worry about it? When I get my opportunity, in the back of my head I have my girl and my son in my head that I’m doing this for. I go out there every day and I try to make explosive plays and that’s all you can do,” Lindsay said after the Chargers game last Sunday.

“Lindsay has proven time and time again that he can carry the load as a feature back. It’s time people start giving him the respect he’s due,” Jones-Drew said.

The Denver Broncos (3-4) look for their first win against the Atlanta Falcons (2-6) since 2008 on Sunday at 11 a.m.