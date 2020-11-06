DENVER (CBS4) – The FENCE is an outdoor photography exhibit, and 500-feet of it is set up in Cherry Creek Park behind the shopping center.
“The whole goal of the project is that people are able to access the arts, and be outside, and kind of just come up to the work and experience it,” said Samantha Johnston, Executive Director & Curator of the Colorado Photographic Arts Center.
LINK: The FENCE
The exhibit consists of the juried work of 40 photographers and their work in one of seven themes: people, streets, play, creatures, home, food and nature.
“I think there’s a lot of really powerful portraits and storytelling projects that kind of happened across all those themes,” Johnston said.
The FENCE will be up through November 30th. CPAC will be holding a virtual conversation with three of the photographers from the project, on Thursday, November 12th at 5:00 p.m. The event is free but registration is required.
The FENCE is one of dozens of virtual and in-person events going on as part of Denver Arts Week(end).