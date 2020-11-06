WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother seeking to improve the lives of her children was able to have a safe place to stay thanks to Weld County deputies. Deputies Antonio Cano, Kayla McKinney and Andrew Welch used their own out-of-pocket money to cover a hotel room for a family which was experiencing financial difficulties.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the trio responded to a hotel in the Del Camino area, (in the southwest corner of the county) on reports of a disruptive customer at a hotel. When they arrived the learned a woman was having financial difficulty covering a hotel room for the night.

The woman, who was not publicly identified, had just arrived in Colorado from Oakland. She told law enforcement she was moving her family to Loveland in search of a better life, but the housing they were seeking fell through upon their arrival.

With nowhere to sleep, and with three children between the ages of six and 14 in her car, the woman booked a hotel room online. But, she told deputies she didn’t realize a deposit was required upon check-in.

Her account was $1 short of the deposit needed, and the hotel staff said a refund of the money she already paid would take up to seven days to refund.

Deputies Welch, McKinney and Cano agreed to cover the deposit and hotel room for the night with their own money. While the hotel managers worked out an upgraded room at a discounted price, Deputy Cano took the kids outside and let them learn how to turn on the patrol vehicle lights and sirens.

According to the sheriff’s office the mother, grateful for the assistance of the deputies, said, “Wow. We definitely aren’t in Oakland anymore.”