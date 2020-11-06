DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — There is another delay in the trial of Mark Redwine, the man accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in southwest Colorado in 2012. The trial has been temporarily suspended after the judge reported experiencing mild symptoms of the coronavirus. If Judge Jeffrey Wilson does have COVID-19, he said he would declare a mistrial for Redwine, ending the trial.
Dylan, a resident of Colorado Springs, was with his father over Thanksgiving on a court-ordered visit.
His remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir. The boy’s skull showed signs of blunt force trauma.
Redwine faces second degree murder and child abuse charges.
Judge Wilson said Thursday he couldn’t taste or smell certain things in the morning but the symptoms went away later in the day. The Durango Herald reports that a blood test for the judge was negative but that he halted jury selection to await the results of his nasal swab test. If the second test is positive, Wilson said he would declare a mistrial.
Redwine’s trial was postponed in 2019 after there were issues with his attorney. Jury selection in the trial just began last week.
