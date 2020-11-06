GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced a new effort on Friday to bolster COVID-19 testing across the state. Officials are launching free COVID-19 testing kiosks at the University of Northern Colorado and Denver International Airport.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment partnered with Curative to increase testing in long-term care facilities and in rural communities.
The UNC kiosk is located at Nottingham Field and will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, starting on Nov. 7th. The state plans to add more kiosks based on demand in communities.
“Colorado has ramped up our testing capacity and supply procurement throughout this pandemic. We are acting swiftly and strategically when it comes to testing and these new kiosks will help us get more people tested in our communities,” said Gov. Polis. “Testing is a critical tool as is avoiding socializing outside of your home or family unit, steering clear of large gatherings, wearing masks, physical distancing, and washing your hands regularly.”
Students, staff and the community are invited to use the kiosk at UNC. Walk-ups are welcome and Coloradans can sign up ahead of time online.
In addition to the kiosks, there are more than 50 free community testing sites across the state. A list of locations is available on the state’s website.
Health officials encourage Coloradans to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms, which include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.