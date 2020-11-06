After record breaking and tying temperatures in Denver almost all week, we finally have some weather changes set to roll in over the weekend.

Snow starts in southwestern Colorado Friday night, and will stick around through Monday night in many mountain areas. Snow really ramps up west of the Divide on Saturday afternoon and evening. We will also get some fabulous rain in low elevations on Saturday. The snow machine will continue until Sunday morning. Then, we will most likely get a lull in the action through the day on Sunday before picking up again on Sunday afternoon and evening. The second surge will stick around through Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

We are looking at some very heavy snow in Colorado. There are numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place through the weekend. The southwestern corner will get slammed, with up to three feet of snow possible in the eastern San Juans and La Garita mountains. There will be times the snow rate could be three to four inches an hour in those areas.

The Front Range may get some rain on Saturday night into Sunday morning. And then some snow Sunday night into Monday morning. For us, it doesn’t look like much. But, we will take every bit we can get! We will get a lot of wind on Saturday night into Sunday and really cool down on Sunday to the upper 50s. That isn’t cold, but when we’ve been close to 80 degrees all week, that is a big cool down. We will only be in the 40s on Monday.

We have a High Wind Watch for parts of the eastern plains for Saturday night as gusts could reach 60 mph!

The moisture moves out early next week with this slow moving storm. Our temperatures will stay in the 40s, so we will be feeling much more like November in Colorado.