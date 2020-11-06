EL PASO COUNTY, Color. (CBS4) – A Denver man wanted for sexual assault is accused of stealing a 16-passenger van in Aurora and crashing it in Black Forest — killing two people. The suspect in Thursday’s crash has been identified as 20-year-old Daihauonzadre Brooks-Jones.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday, on Highway 83 just south of Old Stagecoach Road. Investigators say the bus is typically used to transport older adults to and from senior centers.

The Colorado State Patrol says Ford passenger bus collided with a 2014 Toyota 4Runner and a 2014 Honda Pilot. The driver of the 4Runner, 42-year-old Kizzy Aquirre, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A 66-year-old man in the Pilot was also killed. His name has not been released. Four other people in the Pilot were hurt but are expected to survive.

Brooks-Jones sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are all being investigated as contributing factors in this crash.

At the time of the crash, Brook-Jones had a warrant for his arrest in Adams County for charges of Sexual Assault – Overcoming a Victim’s Will (F4), and Sexual Assault — Submission by Force/Threat (F3).

Investigators say the Ford bus was reported stolen out of Aurora around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Shortly after 10 a.m., the Aurora Police Department attempted a traffic stop with the bus, but the driver took off. They did not chase the bus.

About 20 minutes later, officers with the Parker Police Department located the stolen bus. Officials say they did not try to stop the bus but say the suspect saw them and drove off. They say he drove through some private property and hit an unattended parked car.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

Investigators are asking for tips and want any witnesses that saw anything relevant before or during the crash to call 719-544-2424.