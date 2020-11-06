Comments
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– About 200 animals are back home after they were evacuated from the C Lazy U Ranch because of the East Troublesome Fire. They were first evacuated from the Grand County ranch on Oct. 17.
Then they were evacuated a second time Oct. 21 to Solid Rock Ranch in Evergreen.
On Friday, crews began the process of loading up the animals and taking them back home. Parts of the ranch were burned in the wildfire but C Lazy U Ranch said they will have plenty of room to roam.
The East Troublesome Fire has burned 193,812 acres and is 47% contained.