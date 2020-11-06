DENVER (CBS4)– In Arizona and other locations, pro-Trump demonstrators have gathered at ballot counting sites, demanding that the counting stop. The president has claimed, without evidence, this election could be stolen.

“If you count the legal votes, I win the election. If you count the illegal votes, they can steal the election from us,” President Trump said Thursday.

But election law attorneys like Sarah Mercer in Denver have said, so far there is no proof of that.

“In terms of the idea that there is widespread fraud or a conspiracy against the election, is just false,” said Mercer.

The Trump campaign and Republicans are launching legal battles in several states. Most notably in Pennsylvania, seeking that all ballots received after Election Day be thrown out.

Mercer noted, “The US Supreme Court will be hesitant to take the case and review it unless Pennsylvania’s electoral votes matter.”

She rejects the notion that President Trump will have the Supreme Court in his pocket. Meantime, another challenge to the vote could come from Republicans in Nevada.

“The allegations are that in Nevada, there were at least or as many as 10,0000 ballots who moved out of the state or who are deceased.”

Friday afternoon the President tweeted, “I had such a big lead in all these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear. As the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!”