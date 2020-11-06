Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– With a change to cooler temperatures and the possibility of snow, combined with coronavirus cases rising across the state, Aurora is setting up a shelter for those experiencing homelessness.
The shelter will be set up at a warehouse on Oakland Street west of 33rd and Peoria. It will open later this month.
Guests will first have to check in at the Aurora Day Resource Center at Montview and Wheeling. After a COVID-19 screening, they will be taken to the shelter. The shelter will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Up to 100 people can fit inside the shelter in a socially-distanced environment.