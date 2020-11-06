CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– With a change to cooler temperatures and the possibility of snow, combined with coronavirus cases rising across the state, Aurora is setting up a shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

The shelter will be set up at a warehouse on Oakland Street west of 33rd and Peoria. It will open later this month.

(credit: CBS)

Guests will first have to check in at the Aurora Day Resource Center at Montview and Wheeling. After a COVID-19 screening, they will be taken to the shelter. The shelter will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Up to 100 people can fit inside the shelter in a socially-distanced environment.

