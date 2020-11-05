More Warm Weather! Denver Is On Track To Set At Least 7 Records This WeekIt's been a very warm week for November. Denver has already set 5 temperature records associated with the warm weather and more are expected.

Firefighter Walks Through Burn Area In Rocky Mountain National Park After Cameron Peak, East Troublesome FiresA firefighter walked through a portion of the burn area in Rocky Mountain National Park near the Fern Lake Trailhead on Tuesday.

Cameron Peak Fire: New Video Shows Burn Area In Rocky Mountain National Park As Containment Reaches 92%The fight against the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County is trending up as firefighters make more progress.

Colorado Weather: More Records Likely As Warm Weather Raises The Fire Danger AgainIt's never been warmer on Election Day in Denver than it was on Tuesday. The city tied a record set in 1937 with a high temperature of 79 degrees. Wednesday looks almost as warm.