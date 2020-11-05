(CBS4) – Voters in Colorado have approved a measure by a razor thin margin that requires Colorado Parks and Wildlife to come up with a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves. Both supporters and opponents of Proposition 114 stated on Thursday afternoon — nearly two days after the polls closed — that the race was over. Proposition 114 includes paying fair compensation for livestock losses attributed to gray wolves.
ELECTION RESULTS: See updated results from the 2020 general election in Colorado
The Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund was behind the campaign to get Proposition 114 on the ballot. They and other advocates say having gray wolves back in Colorado will restore a natural balance in the wildlands of Colorado. Opponents said the decision should have been made by CPW experts. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Farm Bureau and several counties came out against the proposal, which specifies that reintroduction will happen on BLM land in western Colorado.
Wolves were a federally endangered species and all wolf management was under direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service until last week, when the Trump administration removed the wolf from the list of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act.
A television ad ran during the election cycle opposed to the statewide ballot measure. CBS4 gave that ad a Reality Check:
Read the bill text.