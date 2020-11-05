GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Weld County judge denied the possibility of bail for Trevor George, the man who allegedly murdered a babysitter, Ryan Rogina, and strangled a young girl in a Town of Windsor farmhouse last Friday. Judge Marcelo Kopcow, who oversaw the Chris Watts murder trial, formally advised George of his charges Thursday morning which include counts of murder and attempted murder.

George, wearing an orange jumpsuit, simply answered “Yes” and, “Yes, your honor,” as Kopcow read each of the 19 counts he faces related to the investigation.

George is the sole suspect connected to the murder of 30-year-old Rogina sometime between the late hours of Oct. 29 and the early hours of Oct. 30.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas first unveiled the traumatic events that took place at the remote home, hours after the murder took place. Family, backed by police records later obtained by CBS4, told Thomas Rogina was killed while trying to prevent an auto theft.

George allegedly attempted to steal Rogina’s truck. Rogina, who offered to babysit for a family friend while she went out with others, was shot twice in the torso. At least one shell casing was found inside Rogina’s truck. Marks left in the dirt driveway suggested George then dragged Rogina’s body to the back of the truck, where the gate was dropped.

George then rushed the farmhouse, records suggest, and strangled the young girl. While George was in the home, Haylee Whitworth, the young girl’s daughter, arrived at the property with her friends. As they pulled in the driveway they noticed Rogina’s lifeless body was lying in the dirt. Whitworth called 911 and ran in the home to check on her daughter as at least one of her friends stayed outside to check on Rogina. George allegedly confronted Whitworth with the same gun he killed Rogina with, but then ran from the home.

As police responded, George then allegedly ran to a nearby neighborhood where he stole a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. The vehicle had keys left inside, allowing George to easily drive away.

Windsor police were able to quickly narrow their suspects down to George. Earlier in the evening they located a truck which was reported stolen out of Wyoming. Inside there was a document that linked the vehicle to George. After doing an emergency ping of a cellphone number associated with him, law enforcement determined he was likely driving down Interstate 25 near Fort Collins. Officers were able to spot the stolen Dodge Challenger in the area and followed it to a gas station. There George was confronted, tasered and arrested. Officers found weapons believed to be use in the crimes as well as methamphetamine.

Victims in the case were able to attend the court hearing virtually. Family members of the man George allegedly shot twice joined Haylee Whitworth and others.

George’s next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. in Greeley.

Additional Resources

The family of the young girl tells CBS4 they no longer feel comfortable living in the home which the murder took place at. They are suddenly displaced, and are seeking help finding a new home to try and cope in. If you’d like to help visit their GoFundMe page.