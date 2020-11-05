BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The University of Colorado-Boulder is returning to remote learning, again, due to the continued projected rise in COVID-19 cases in the Denver metro area and Boulder County.
Boulder County, and several other counties, are moving to Safer at Home Level Orange on Friday, Nov. 6.
CU Boulder will transition to 100% remote learning on Monday, Nov. 16 and continue with remote learning for the remainder of the semester. The university originally planned to shift to remote learning after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We encourage our students, faculty and staff to attend a virtual town hall on Friday at 11 a.m. where we will cover details and provide a forum for asking questions,” officials stated.
