DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Denver police say eight people were arrested during a small protest on Wednesday night. Those arrested are all men and women in their 20s. Most were accused of disobeying lawful orders but one was accused of assaulting a police officer.
Police say they recovered a handgun, a knife, a hammer and bear spray. About 100 people marched toward the state Capitol, holding banners like “Death to Fascism And the Liberalism That Enables It.” Fireworks were set off during the protests and flags were set on fire, including a Trump 2020 flag.
The protest started at Cheesman Park but the group went down Colfax Avenue, and the Denver Post says police used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse protesters after a fire was set in dumpster.
Police say broken windows and graffiti were also reported.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)