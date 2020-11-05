Comments
DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area is close to opening, but it’s not going to happen this weekend. Officials say they need a few more cold nights before opening day.
Clear Creek County and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have approved Loveland’s operating plan. Officials hope to have an opening day announcement soon.
The latest recorded opening at Loveland was Nov. 10, 2016. This year will be the 7th time that Loveland has opened in November since recordkeeping began in 1979.