A New GPS Satellite Built By Lockheed Martin Will Be Launching From Cape Canaveral TodayThe new GPS satellite is designed to help Space Force and is 3 times more accurate than similar satellites already in orbit.

12 minutes ago

The Largest Fire In Colorado State History Is Now 92% ContainedThe Cameron Peak fire has burned nearly 209,000 acres and is finally near complete containment at 92%.

15 minutes ago

Child Abducted In Colorado Rescued Unharmed In NebraskaA child who was abducted Tuesday evening after an assault in Colorado was rescued unharmed during a traffic stop in Nebraska, authorities said.

18 minutes ago

Attorneys Want To Push Back Accused Killer Letecia Stauch's Court Hearing Next WeekLetecia Stauch, the Colorado Springs woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon, is scheduled for a court hearing next week, but her attorneys have asked a judge to move it to a later date.

19 minutes ago

After 729 Days In A Shelter, Colorado Pit Bill Finally Gets AdoptedDrools had been at the shelter for over 700 days when Kacey Widetich decided to move in with him -- and started posting photos and videos on social media.

5 hours ago

Mural Of George Floyd In Denver VandalizedThe artist behind a mural of George Floyd in Denver is looking for ways to remove yellow paint splashed on top of it.

14 hours ago