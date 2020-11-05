EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Letecia Stauch, the Colorado Springs woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon, is scheduled for a court hearing next week, but her attorneys have asked a judge to move it to a later date. That’s because they claim it will allow stauch to get a second competency hearing. They say there have been issues getting doctors to visit her in-person because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail where she is being held.
A judge has not made a decision yet.
Gannon was reported missing in January and his remains were found in Florida in March. In September, a judge found Stauch competent to stand trial after a first mental evaluation was conducted at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. That came after investigators accused her of plotting to escape from the jail.
Letecia Stauch faces a charge of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation, plus eight other “crime of violence” sentencing enhancer charges.