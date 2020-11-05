DENVER (CBS4) – Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in Colorado, the Junior League of Denver is making its Mile High Holiday Mart a virtual experience. This holiday shopping experience is an important tradition for many Denver Metro Area families.

“We are thrilled to be continuing this community tradition, and for the first time ever, hosting a fully virtual show. So we are able to keep the holiday experience alive, while ensuring safety of all of our shoppers and vendors. And we’re going to be able to shop for an extended time this year. The show is going to run from November 13th through December 31st,” said Leslie Lewis Dickerson, President of the Junior League of Denver.

A virtual show will be on a dedicated Website, milehighholidaymart.com. Shoppers can log on to access all the vendors that the Junior League of Denver has curated for this shopping experience.

“You can shop from the comfort of your own home, and on the timeline that work best for you this holiday season,” Lewis Dickerson told CBS4.

In 41 years, the Junior League of Denver has been able to develop the Mile High Holiday Mart into a special shopping experience. And for anyone who’s ever gone there, you know it’s packed with people, shoulder-to-shoulder, looking for that perfect holiday gift.

“Most of our vendors are local Colorado businesses that come back every year. And shoppers can find home décor, apparel, specialty food times, jewelry, pet items, and so much more. Vendors are specially selected to make sure that we’re bringing high quality products and we’re continuing that tradition this year,” Lewis Dickerson said.

The Junior League of Denver is a not-for-profit organization, and the Mile High Holiday Mart is an important fundraiser for it.

“We were founded in 1918, and our mission is to impact our community by developing civic leaders. So all of the proceeds from the Holiday Mart go to support that mission. As well as, our current focus of improving literacy rates and access to books for children in Denver,” Lewis Dickerson added. “And additionally, most of our vendors are small and local businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. This is another way we can support our community this year.”

LINK: The Junior League of Denver’s Mile High Holiday Mart

The Mile High Holiday Mart is running virtually from November 13th through December 31st.