#8 Florida Vs #5 Georgia: With Strong Game Saturday, 'Kyle Trask Will Be Talked About In Heisman Trophy Race,' Says CBS' Rick NeuheiselThe CBS Sports college football analyst is leaning towards a Florida win but, says that the recent history of Georgia wins means the Gators senior QB will have to lead his team to the win.

NFL Week 9 NFC North Picks: "I Do Not See This Current Bears Team Going Into Tennessee And Beating Them," Says CBS Chicago's Matt ZahnCBS Chicago sports anchor Steve Zahn discusses NFC North matchups, with the Bears hoping to end a losing streak and the Vikings looking to climb back into the playoff race.

Broncos Move To Virtual-Only Practice On Wednesday Due To COVIDThe Denver Broncos are taking added precautions this week in an effort to keep coronavirus from spreading.

Nolan Arenado Wins 8th Gold GloveColorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove in the pandemic-shortened MLB season.

Von Miller Tells Sen. Cory Booker He Voted For First Time In 2020 Election: 'Wanted To Let My Voice Be Heard'The Broncos linebacker discussed the election with the senator from New Jersey on Instagram Live on Monday night.