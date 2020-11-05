Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A George Floyd mural in Denver has been vandalized. Someone splashed yellow paint on it and splattered down Floyd’s face.
The artist, Detour, painted the mural of Floyd after Floyd was killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis earlier this year. The death sparked outrage around the country and around the world, and there were mass protests in Denver throughout the summer.
Detour is now asking for help removing the paint. He says he put a protective layer on the mural when he painted it.
