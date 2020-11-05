LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service is hoping to fill upwards of 900 different jobs in the coming months, jobs which will help the United States preserve public lands throughout Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region. Firefighters, archeologists, biologists, technicians and more are needed to help preserve and protect the forest in 2021.



While COVID-19 might have wiped out many jobs, it also caused an influx of people to start enjoying the outdoors more regularly. Jack West, Public Affairs Specialist with USFS said the organization will host an online job fair next week to start the process of filling jobs.



“We’ve never actually done this before,” West said of the virtual fair. “They are very important jobs.”



In 2021 Colorado experienced record fires, with the three largest in state history taking place within weeks of each other. West told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas every job, even if its not a firefighting position, will directly help the USFS maintain a healthy forest.



“We are hiring fire positions, and non-fire positions,” West said. “We need sufficient numbers of firefighters available.”



The virtual job fair is taking place on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of next week. While the hiring process is starting now, the positions won’t begin payroll until early 2021.



Each position lasts for around six months, full time. Others will last more than nine months. Those who are new applicants also have extra incentives.



West said, when it comes to firefighting availabilities, they have different levels of expertise needed.



“Those are for basic firefighters, somebody who is on a hand crew digging line with their fire tools. (Other positions are) for somebody who is on a fire engine responding from a station. Also, some for our more experienced firefighters who might be on a helicopter. And, also for our hotshot crews,” West said.



Be it battling fires on the front line, or working to study the forest as a scientist, the hundreds of jobs will play a direct role in preserving, and protecting, nature’s backyard.



“They all come to the same end of managing our forest, and hopefully creating a healthy forest for future generations,” West said.



To access the virtual job fairs Monday, 11/9 and Friday, 11/13 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. MST and Tuesday, 11/10, and Thursday 11/12, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. MST please call 888-844-9904 passcode is 7662084#



Information and links to fire jobs and locations can be found at: fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs