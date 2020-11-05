More temperature records falling in Denver! This has been a very warm start to the month of November. We have tied or broken six records since Monday.
On Thursday, we tied another daily record high. That was the sixth this week.
Major changes arrive this weekend, so this heat won’t last for too long. We will stay in the 70s on Friday and Saturday for the Front Range. Saturday night we could see a little rain across the Denver area and foothills. Our mountains will also start to get some heavy snow on Saturday night. For southwestern Colorado, the snow will start on Friday night.
A Winter Storm Watch will be in place from Friday night to Monday night, Feet of snow are possible!
We don’t expect much moisture in Denver in terms of snow, but we could get some rain on Saturday night and Sunday morning. And some snow on Monday morning. Our temperatures will drop to the 50s on Sunday, and only in the 40s on Monday!