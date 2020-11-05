Air Force-Army Football Game Postponed Due To COVIDThe service academy game between Air Force and Army scheduled for Saturday at West Point was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and the surrounding community.

Drew Lock Fires Back At Dance Critic, Will Keep Busting MovesDrew Lock insists he won't let his guard down now that he has a signature comeback on his resume. What he promises to keep doing is letting his hair down.

#8 Florida Vs #5 Georgia: With Strong Game Saturday, 'Kyle Trask Will Be Talked About In Heisman Trophy Race,' Says CBS' Rick NeuheiselThe CBS Sports college football analyst is leaning towards a Florida win but, says that the recent history of Georgia wins means the Gators senior QB will have to lead his team to the win.

NFL Week 9 NFC North Picks: "I Do Not See This Current Bears Team Going Into Tennessee And Beating Them," Says CBS Chicago's Matt ZahnCBS Chicago sports anchor Steve Zahn discusses NFC North matchups, with the Bears hoping to end a losing streak and the Vikings looking to climb back into the playoff race.

Broncos Move To Virtual-Only Practice On Wednesday Due To COVIDThe Denver Broncos are taking added precautions this week in an effort to keep coronavirus from spreading.