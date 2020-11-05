BLACK FOREST, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people were killed and at least two children were hurt in a crash in Black Forest, involving a bus stolen in Aurora. The crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 83, south of Stagecoach, according to Sgt. Blake White with the Colorado State Patrol.
The bus, which was reported stolen Wednesday night, collided with an SUV and another vehicle Thursday morning, investigators said. One person in the SUV and the other vehicle were killed.
The driver of the bus and at least three other people had serious but non-life threatening injuries. None of the victims have been identified.
The Aurora Police Department found the bus shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver took off and police did not initiate a pursuit due to safety reasons.
About 20 minutes later, officers with the Parker Police Department located the stolen bus. Officials say they did not try to stop the bus but say the suspect saw them and drove off. They say he drove through some private property and hit an unoccupied vehicle.
The driver continued and collided with two other vehicles in Black Forest, according to the CSP.
“The driver of the stolen passenger bus is in the hospital,” investigators with the CSP said. The suspect is a 20 year-old man. Investigators say the bus is typically used to transport older adults to and from senior centers.
“We are under an active investigation of this case as far as charges,” CSP officials said.
Investigators are asking for tips and want any witnesses that saw anything relevant before or during the crash to call 719-544-2424.