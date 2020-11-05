(CBS4) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached an all-time high in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis says it’s time to act fast.

“Right now, it’s getting worse, not better,” Gov. Polis told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “The thing that we all need to do is avoid socializing with people outside of our household, and that is hard, but it’s a temporary sacrifice for a few weeks to get this back under control.”

The state is seeing the highest number of hospitalizations yet — at more than 800. There are more people hospitalized in Colorado with COVID-19 than there were in April, when we saw the last peak.

“I don’t think anybody should wait to be told it’s safer to stay at home,” Polis said. “Be careful, be cautious, be prepared.”

State health officials estimate that one in every 100 Coloradans is contagious. Polis says reducing social interactions now, will help avoid a shutdown later.

“How important is it for you to keep Colorado’s economy up and running?” CBS4’s Andrea Flores asked.

“It’s critical to keep our economy going,” Polis responded. “Without a job, people can’t pay rent and put food on the table. There was a round of federal aid, and we don’t know if there’s going to be another one. Colorado stepped up, and we’re sending $375 to anyone who experienced unemployment during the pandemic.”

With growing concern over COVID-19, Polis says things need to turn around before the holiday season.

“We’ve got to live like we did in August and September. We just all eased up in October, and started taking it for granted, and got complacent,” Polis said. “It’s because we are sick and tired of this thing, but it’s not sick and tired of us.”