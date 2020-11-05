(CBS4) – Opening weekend for ski resorts usually sees an avalanche of cars in the parking lot, and during the pandemic parking will be even more of a premium. If you’re a skier or snowboarder it may feel like you’re waiting to grab those concert tickets online when you’re just trying to secure a place to park at the slopes.

Keystone Ski Resort opens Friday and already reserved parking is taken. Epic Pass holders have access to what its website calls “Priority Reservation Days.”

The window to grab a parking spot opened Thursday morning. By noon there were none. One skier, Cameron Springer said, “Looks like we missed out.”

This is a bad sign for Colorado’s ski season. Opening weekend is already sold out. #keystone #epicpass #Breakingnews parking spaces are the new concert tickets. pic.twitter.com/F2yT7lENwe — Jeff Gurney (@JefGurney) November 5, 2020

Recently Copper Mountain and Eldora announced they will implement a parking reservation system to manage the number of people at their ski resorts. Copper says parking spaces must be reserved before guests arrive to ensure availability.

“At Copper, we’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe and have fun while visiting the resort this winter season. Part of that commitment is our ability to manage the number of people visiting Copper at any given time,” Dustin Lyman, president and general manager of Copper Mountain told CBS4 last week. “The parking management system means guests can count on knowing they will have a spot to park and plenty of room to spread out on the mountain.”

Keystone asked skiers to not even show up unless they have a parking reservation.

The new parking passes are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Resorts are also requiring face coverings at all times except when eating and drinking.