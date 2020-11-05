The Artist Of A Mural Of George Floyd Is Asking For Help Cleaning It Up After It Was VandalizedThe painting was vandalized with yellow paint recently but the artist of the mural said he put a clear protective coat over the painting so hopefully it can be cleaned up easily.

2 hours ago

A Couple More Days Of 70sWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

2 hours ago

We Got Our First Aerial Look Of The Path Of Destruction From The East Troublesome Fire In Grand CountyThe second largest fire in Colorado history has burned over 193,000 acres and is only 37% contained.

2 hours ago

Denver Police Arrest 8 People During Small Protest In DenverDenver police say eight people were arrested during a small protest downtown on Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

Windsor Murder: Trevor George Charged With Shooting Ryan RoginaGeorge is also charged with strangling a 6-year-old girl.

2 hours ago

A New GPS Satellite Built By Lockheed Martin Will Be Launching From Cape Canaveral TodayThe new GPS satellite is designed to help Space Force and is 3 times more accurate than similar satellites already in orbit.

3 hours ago