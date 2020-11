Cherry Creek School District Announces Move To Remote LearningWhen school started, Cherry Creek students were given the option of in person or remote learning. Some 44,500 of the 55,500 students opted for learning in the classroom. After nine straight days of COVID-19 readings in the red or danger zone, that option is coming to an end.

5 minutes ago

Social Distancing Can Be Difficult To Do On The Trains At Denver International AirportSocial distancing is a big part of how to slow and stop the spread of COVID but at DIA that is not always possible on the trains.

3 hours ago

Big Snow Heading For Parts Of ColoradoWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

3 hours ago

Some Of The East Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park Will Reopen FridayBear Lake and the entrance on the west side of the park will remain closed.

3 hours ago

Winding River Ranch In Grand Laek Lost All 29 Structures Due To The East Troublesome Fire But The Owner Says They Will RebuildMost homeowners in Grand County have been allowed to go return following the East Troublesome Fire, but with more than 300 homes lost, many are returning to rubble.

3 hours ago

As COVID Cases Continue To Increase More People Are Wanting To Get TestedWith increasing cases of COVID more people are seeking out rapid testing.

3 hours ago