(CBS4) – The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way from colorful Colorado to Washington, D.C. It’s a 55-foot tall Engelman Spruce that’s been growing in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests on the Western Slope.
The tree is getting a ride on its own special truck, a Kenworth T680.
It will make stops as it journeys across the nation — starting in Norwood, Ouray and Montrose. The tree is scheduled to arrive at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building on Nov. 20.
The cutting was actually supposed to happen on Friday, but the forecast calls for high winds in the area so the Forest Service moved up the ceremony.
You can follow the tree’s journey to the nation’s Capitol on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/USCapitolChristmasTree