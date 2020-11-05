GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – At the start of the school year, Cherry Creek students were given the option of in-person or remote learning. Some 44,500 of the 55,500 students opted for learning in the classroom.

After nine straight days of COVID-19 readings in the red or danger zone, that option is coming to an end.

The last day for in-person learning at preschool and elementary schools is next Wednesday. Students will begin remote learning the following Monday.

Kelli Maxwell, a parent with a child at Belleview Elementary, was optimistic.

“You know it will be a good experience. I will learn how to be a home school teacher,” Maxwell said. “So we are going to take it, embrace it and spend the holidays with our family.”

For some parents, having the kids at home may mean giving up work or other activities. Another parent said there are two ways to look at it.

“I’m so glad that we have gotten so much time in person. I think it’s been great for the kids,” she said.

The high school students will transition to remote learning first due to the higher rate of the virus within that age group. Scott Wurm already has a handful of his kids at what he calls his “academy” at home.

“Unfortunately with the younger children they are going to have a hard time and a struggle with learning,” said Wurm.

And the kids will miss their friends as his 4th grade son put it.

“Yah, I’m going to miss them. I wish you could just go inside a computer and go to school with them,” he said.

All teachers will be given two days to prepare for the switch to remote learning. For more information about the changes to learning, visit the Cherry Creek School District website.