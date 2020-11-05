(AP) – The service academy game between Air Force and Army scheduled for Saturday at West Point, New York, was postponed Thursday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and the surrounding community.
The schools are working to reschedule the game.
The Falcons can win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with a win over Army. Air Force began the round-robin competition between the service academies with a 40-7 win over Navy on Oct. 3.
The winning academy goes to the White House to receive the coveted trophy from the President.
